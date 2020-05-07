Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $50.50 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,721 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $50,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,115,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,204,000 after buying an additional 1,207,838 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,878,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 64,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 685,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 214,646 shares in the last quarter.

BBJP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 392,030 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.