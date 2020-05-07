Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $21.11 Million Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,284,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 3.16% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 525,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,222. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

