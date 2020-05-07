Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 264,898 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,898 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 4.08% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 60,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.