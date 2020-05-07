Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $36,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.31. 3,426,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.