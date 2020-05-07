Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199,802 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $17,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after buying an additional 1,762,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after buying an additional 1,805,041 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,229,000 after buying an additional 620,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,039,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,441,000 after buying an additional 556,911 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.21. 3,281,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

