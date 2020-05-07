Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 3,701 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $23,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $61.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

