Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,078 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Mosaic worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 105,345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mosaic from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NYSE:MOS opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

