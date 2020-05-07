Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. Mosaic has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Mosaic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Mosaic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.