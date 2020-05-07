Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is ($0.15). Murphy Oil reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,654,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 936,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,655,000 after acquiring an additional 295,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,304,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,832,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

