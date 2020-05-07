Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Nasdaq worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 633,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,347. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

