National Bank Financial Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$32.50

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.08.

TSE BLX traded down C$0.29 on Thursday, hitting C$29.36. 376,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.28. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$17.91 and a 52-week high of C$32.04.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

