National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.36% of National General worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of National General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in National General by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of National General by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National General by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $18.26 on Thursday. National General Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

NGHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National General in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

