Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 19,785 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Stryker stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

