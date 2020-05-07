Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,301 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Nike by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nike by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 104,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.56. 4,565,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110,347. The company has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.70.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

