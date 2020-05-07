Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,823 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.59. 570,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $186.31 and a 12-month high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

