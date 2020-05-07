Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 7,235 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $474,940,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Equinix by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,310,000 after purchasing an additional 370,877 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9,842.2% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 339,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $120,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.33.

EQIX stock traded down $8.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $675.34. 644,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,824. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.24. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $471.65 and a 12 month high of $715.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

