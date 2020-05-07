Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 144,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

