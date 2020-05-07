Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.66% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $20,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $1,533,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,915,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $1,130,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $5,171,797. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.31. 231,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,489. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $119.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

