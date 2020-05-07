Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.71. 877,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

