Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Cintas worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 230.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $213.40. 401,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

