Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 19,604 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $21,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,610,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.99. 7,559,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.36 and its 200-day moving average is $185.93.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGN shares. Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

