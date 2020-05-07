Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 48,691 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,691 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.49% of Houlihan Lokey worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 179.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,128,000 after acquiring an additional 99,873 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,879,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,187. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $481,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $18,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

