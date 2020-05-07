Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 57,896 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 166.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.23% of Pool worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.70. 159,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.34. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.57.

In related news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,883. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

