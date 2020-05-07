Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $20,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Shares of APD traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.80. The company had a trading volume of 761,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,392. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

