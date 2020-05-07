Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Varian Medical Systems worth $24,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,654 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 716,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 484,173 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

VAR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.94. 779,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,305. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

