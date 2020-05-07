Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,393 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of FirstEnergy worth $19,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,432.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,198,000 after buying an additional 407,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

