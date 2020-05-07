Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,349,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,385,000 after acquiring an additional 294,521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.52. 5,134,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

