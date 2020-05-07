Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 251,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,794 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 308,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,332,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:TM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.52. The company had a trading volume of 146,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,981. The company has a market capitalization of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.