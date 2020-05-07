Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.52 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of First Republic Bank worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

FRC stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.88. 900,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,511. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

