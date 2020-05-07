Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.79 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Diageo by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,697,000 after acquiring an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80,888 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.14. The stock had a trading volume of 652,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.30. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lifted their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

