Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.30 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,246 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of UBS Group worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,814,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,361,000 after buying an additional 168,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 51.1% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 677,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 229,204 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 5,585,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,296. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.