Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.64 Million Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 127,560 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BP were worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BP by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,111,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,830,379. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BP shares. Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

