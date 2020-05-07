Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $20 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,715. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.87. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

