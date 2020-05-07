Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,283 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $19,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after buying an additional 213,827 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,055,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,912,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,494,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.61. 386,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,065. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

