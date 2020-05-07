Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,587 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $23,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $36.99. 1,280,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

