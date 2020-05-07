Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $181.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

