Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,300. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.27.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.