Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,038. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

