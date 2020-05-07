Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 12,494 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $24,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Boston Partners grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,575,000 after buying an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,900 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,443,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $31,531,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $41.70. 3,053,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,038. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

