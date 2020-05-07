Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 12,996 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $249,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 23,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,762. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

