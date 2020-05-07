Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 22,300 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,269 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Citrix Systems worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,336,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $981,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,067,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,311 shares of company stock worth $5,109,074 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Shares of CTXS traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.68. 1,771,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,313. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

