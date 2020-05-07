Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 31,589 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,589 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,561,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after buying an additional 1,518,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,194,000 after buying an additional 1,335,971 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,068,000 after buying an additional 669,186 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

