Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,992 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $24,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 801,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,244. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.93.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.