Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 41,134 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $23,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.95. 778,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,418. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.17.

