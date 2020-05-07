Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.51% of Landstar System worth $18,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.49.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.02. The stock had a trading volume of 162,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,955. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

