Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of ABB worth $20,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in ABB by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABB. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

ABB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

