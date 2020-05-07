Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 11,184 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.07. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.93.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

