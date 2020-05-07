Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 185,078 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185,078 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.64. 9,747,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.44. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

