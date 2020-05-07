Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 22,403 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,403 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.34% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $18,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 318,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $5,936,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.30. 1,694,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,527. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,082.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,759 shares of company stock worth $14,173,747 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

