Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,475 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.12. 3,039,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,049. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average of $194.15. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.